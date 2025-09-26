A rare Asian elephant calf has been born within the elephant herd at Blackpool Zoo.

Tara the elephant gave birth to the healthy female calf at 10.30pm on Tuesday, September 2, after a pregnancy that lasted almost two years and both mum and baby are doing well.

After years of strategic planning, preparations had been made in order to carefully manage and mitigate challenges that may arise during pregnancy, birth and the postnatal care surrounding such a rare event.

Tara and Zaiya | Blackpool Zoo

This knowledge, along with the close positive relationships the team have with the herd, meant that when the baby was born and had difficulty suckling, they were able to act quickly.

They provided vital support for the first-time mum, expressing milk from her to ensure the calf received the necessary colostrum that is essential to provide antibodies that are rich in nutrition to help to protect newborns.

Since the birth the keepers have provided 24-hour monitoring and support and will continue to do so in the coming months.

The indoor house has been closed to allow privacy to the herd, enabling them to develop crucial bonds with its newest member. It is set to gradually reopen from Saturday 27th September between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The team have named the new arrival Zaiya, which is of Burmese origin and means strength. Now, at just over three weeks old, she is the first successful female elephant birth to occur at Blackpool Zoo.

The social dynamics of elephant herds mean that the other females will also help to raise the calf.

This will further strengthen the bonds between them and provide those more inexperienced with the knowledge to care for other babies that may be born in the future.

Tara Noorjahan and Zaiya | Blackpool Zoo

Tara arrived in Blackpool from Twycross Zoo with three other females in 2018 and when male Emmett arrived from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in 2019 the next phase in the creation of a multi-generational herd began.

Adam Kenyon, Section Manager at Blackpool Zoo, is overjoyed to welcome the new arrival.

He said: “This is an exceptionally proud and emotional moment for everyone involved.

“The team have displayed extreme dedication and commitment in creating both a suitable environment and extremely strong bonds with all the elephants in order to provide the best possible care.”

He added: “This meant that we were able to identify, very quickly, the challenges the baby had in struggling to feed and we were able to obtain and provide it with the colostrum from Tara. This was critical for the calf as she needs it to develop a strong immune system.

“Despite continued efforts Zaiya has not yet successfully suckled from mum but, due to the design of the facility and strategic planning, she is able to remain with the herd, receive nutritional support from the team and develop naturally.”

Asian elephants have been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986 with populations estimated to have declined by at least 50 per cent over the last three generations.

This makes the EAZA Ex Situ Programme a crucial lifeline for the survival of the species.