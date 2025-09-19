Blackpool Zoo’s giraffes are set to get a new gaff (and new neighbours) as part of a half a million-pound improvement programme.

Work has begun to triple the size of the external habitat, which is currently home to O'Grady and Olympia the giraffes­, and increase the public viewing area with an extended walkway.

The facility, which is set to open in time for Easter 2026, will feature African savannah soundscapes, safari-style lookout points, educational trails and animal encounters.

A recently completed antelope stable at the opposite end of the paddock will become home to the zoo’s sitatunga herd, which also hail from Africa.

Adam Ford, Senior Keeper, said: “This investment marks a huge milestone in our ongoing commitment to the care of these majestic animals.

“The fantastic new development will not only create an incredible space for O’Grady and Olympia, but the immersive savannah experiences and extended viewing platforms mean we’re going to be taking the visitor experience to new heights too.”

He added: “We’re also excited to see the sitatunga herd move into a new purpose-built home at the opposite end of the paddock, bringing together two of Africa’s most striking species.”

Blackpool Zoo is home to over 1,000 animals, housed within 37 acres of parkland.

The zoo features diverse species, from large animals like elephants and gorillas to smaller creatures like meerkats and aardvarks, and even sea lions and macaws.