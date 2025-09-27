With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the gorgeous furry friends currently being cared for at the RSPCA Salford and Manchester branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Roger and Cleo.
1. Cleo
Say hello to loveable lady Cleo, who has settled in well and become a firm favourite who people love spending time with, she is generally relaxed going out. She is generally relaxed going out and about but can be spooked and upset by the sudden appearance of people she is unfamiliar with. She would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Roger
Roger is a lovely one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Roger is a bit of a nervous boy, when it comes to meeting new people and going to new places, he always appreciates having a toy to hold onto in his mouth to bring himself some comfort! Despite being a bit anxious in nature, Roger is polite with those he interacts with. He is looking for a home as the only pet and any children aged 16+ due to his nervous disposition and allowing needing a calm atmosphere. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. McCoy
Meet McCoy, our marvelous 3 year old black and white domestic short hair! McCoy has come into RSPCA care from a busy household and is now ready for a calmer quieter home to call his own. He is a confident, energetic, adventurous boy who loves nothing more than exploring outside of his pod. He is full of personality and fun and will make a great addition to a family. He would best suit being the only pet and with cat savvy children 10+ who can give him the space he needs when required. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Hank
Say hello to handsome Hank, our big friendly, playful two-year-old Great Dane cross. Hank has been looking for his forever home for quite sometime now and is ready to settle down. He is packed full of energy, Hank requires lots of stimulation, mentally and physically. He loves his zoomies in the field and enjoys playing with toys, especially his favourite; a lovely squeaky ball! He would best suit an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Tony Stark
Meet Tony Stark - a six-year-old black and white domestic shorthair. He is a fairly confident cat and is always happy to see you and likes to interact. He is happy to be picked up and cuddled and loves fuss! Tony has previously lived with children of primary school age. He could possibly live with a calm, cat-friendly dog. At this moment we believe he would be best as the only cat in the house. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Pepper Potts
Meet pretty four-year-old Calico cat Pepper Potts. She is quite a quiet girl who spends most of her time relaxing in her hidey bed. However when you come along and offer a fuss she happily gets up and comes to see you. She likes to rub up and down past your legs and be stroked. She can live with cat-savvy children aged 5+, and would need a home where she is the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston