Blackpool Zoo is offering up to 40 per cent off tickets - if you live in these postcodes

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:43 BST

Blackpool Zoo is offering a 40 per cent off tickets deal next month if you live in these postcode areas.

As a thank you to local supporters residents with an FY1 - FY8, PR3 & PR4 postcode can book online now using promo code MARCH2025 to receive 40 per cent off single tickets until Monday, March 31.

This little one has just heard about the deal. | Blackpool Zoo

A spokesperson for the zoo, which has over 1,000 animals, said: “As a huge thank you to our local supporters, we are offering residents of Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre and Zoo Member guests 40% off single tickets until 31st March 2025 (not valid on family tickets).

“People living in postcodes FY1 to FY8, PR3 and PR4, or accompanying a zoo member can take advantage of the March Markdown discount to catch up with their favourite zoo residents from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st of March 2025.”

Valid ID must be brought to show the admissions team on the day of your visit. This could be a recent utility bill, driving licence or 2025 membership card.

The offer is not valid on family tickets.

