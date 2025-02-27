Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon has taken her family in the last week to one of her hometown’s latest tourist attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

29-year-old Lucy, who grew up in Cleveleys, is currently on maternity leave from her job on ITV’s Coronation Street following the birth of daughter Nancy last month.

Nancy, who was born on January 11, is Lucy’s second child with PNE playing fiance Ryan Ledson with the pair also having a two-year-old son called Sonny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the birth, Lucy and Ryan have of course been sharing some treasured family of four time, with the Bethany Platt actress sharing snippets of their activities on Instagram.

In one post this week, the former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil shared a gallery of photos from their families adventures over the last few days alongside a caption which read “ a wholesome week 🤍✨🤍✨”.

Leading the gallery was a picture of Nancy looking adorable and happy, giggling away in someone’s arms in a strawberry print jump suit.

Many of the pictures then showed how the Fylde Coast based couple were making sure Sonny stayed entertained amidst all the fuss for his newborn sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various images from Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon's "wholesome week" with her newly expanded family. Credit: lucyfallonx on Instagram | lucyfallonx on Instagram

In one image, Lucy holds Sonny up on her hip as the pair say hello to the famous Grufallo at Blackpool’s The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse attraction.

Located off the Promenade, this is one Blackpool’s newest big attractions having only opened in the spring of 2023.

Plenty of more actvities then followed with one image showing Lucy and Sonny enjoying a trip to a Fylde Coast petting zoo

Another shows the little boy’s ecstasy as he watches his dad play football and in a third Sonny is sitting cheekily on a car roof whilst Ryan supervises, looking cheekily at the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is then an adorable photo of Sonny stroking the head of his newborn sister, Nancy as they enjoy a lunch break on one of their days out.

Read More Is she going to ruin my fanjita?!: Charlotte Dawson shares childbirth fears in emotional post

Other pictures in the gallery also showed Lucy looking stunning in fashionable outfits fit for a catwalk.

The comment section was then filled with fans asking Lucy where various items of clothing were from whilst other’s expressed wonder at her shape six weeks on from childbirth.

One user said: “How can you have a flat stomach after a few weeks [moaning emoji].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The soap star also amazed fans last week with a rather seductive post on her Instagram which showed her lying on a couch dressed in a tight fitting leapord print catsuit with golden hoop earrings and black Yves Saint Laurent kitten heels.

In the caption she wrote “ femininomenon“ alongside a cheeter and kissing emoji.

In the comments, Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Sally Ann Matthews jokingly commented: “Oh hi. Sorry, I’m sure I just sent a ‘welcome baby Nancy’ gift no?? x