Pregnant Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson has made an emotional admission about her fears regarding childbirth.

Blackpool born reality star and actress Charlotte is expecting her third child with fiance Matt Sarsfield any day now.

The due date for their baby girl is next Wednesday and 32-year-old Charlotte took to her Instagram last night to share her anxieties about the upcoming birth with her 1.4 million followers.

In a story filmed whilst sitting at home in Lytham, a tired Charotte said: “I’m still really really nervous about giving birth and I don’t know why. I keep having outburst if cryings but I keep trying to watch Jude’s birth back and just try and stop panicking. It’s gonna be a postiive expereince - well I don’t know - but it’s the unknown for me, like not knowing when I’m going to go in, when my waters are going to go or they might not go or whatever.”

The mum of three, whose sons Noah and Jude are three and one respectively then winces and continues: “It’s the contractions that I’m so nervous about but maybe because I’ve had so many pains, do you think it’s not gong to be as bad? Ah I don’t know!”

Blackpool born personality Charlotte Dawson has shared her fears about childbirth in a social media video. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

After burying her face in her hands whilst moaning, Charlotte then said: “No , I’m going to be fine, I’m going to be fine. I can see light at the end of the tunnel. I’m going to have her on my chest, on my udders. But I’m just - I don’t why I’m still so nervous, I need to try and breathe but I always forget to breathe oh god.

“Because boviously with Noah, I had forceps, then I booked a c-section with Judge - like an elective one - because I thought I don’t want to go through what I went through with Noah, I kind of want a nice experience even though c section is not the easy way out, at all ... and then he obviously came natural with no pain relief on the theatre table, not even gas and air! So I know I can do it and I know that I’m strong, I can do it, I’ve done it before but it’s just so nerve-wrecking. I think it’s because I’m waiting, it’s like a waiting game... [What happens] if it’s the middle of the night, if no-one answers the phone? Oh my god, I really want my mum with me this time... I’m over thinking everything.

“And people are saying ‘Charlotte, it’s your third baby, it’s gonna fly out!’ Thanks, my KFC Bargain Bucket, jesus christ. Obviously because of how big I am, I am a bit scared of how big she’s going to be, like am I gonna have a ten pounder coming out my fanjita? Is she going to ruin my fanjita?! I mean it’s already in bloody tatters probably.

“But everyone’s syaing she’s going to fly out but you don’t know, I could have a completely different birth. I just need to shut the f*** up and I jsut need to rest. I need to get to bed nubut this is the time when I start to panic, and I start doing things because I come alive at night. Honestly, I’m my own worst enemy I really I am. I need to be my biggest cheerleader, oh god help me!”

The emotional Instagram story comes on the same day that former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte also shared an excited post to her main feed about an exclusive interview she had done with Closer Magazine.

The former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupil shared two images from the photoshoot in which she looks glowring in a long white flowy dress cut open from the chest down exposing her large pregnant belly.

In the first image her two sons also feature: Charlotte hols a beaming Jude whilst Noah lays his hands on his mum’s belly and looks staight at the camera in true model fashion.

In the caption she wrote: ““I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever” how do you think I feel guys hahahahah 🤣 struggle is real… especially with two cute crazeh toddlers 🫠 the boys are so excited to meet their baby sis”