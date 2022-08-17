News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool RNLI releases footage showing moment man ‘overwhelmed by waves’ rescued from sea near North Shore

The moment a man was rescued after becoming “overwhelmed by waves” in the sea near North Shore was captured on camera.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:10 pm

Members of the public spotted a person in difficulty in the sea near the Boating Pool at around 1.10am on Monday (August 1).

Crews from RNLI Blackpool launched one D-class lifeboat and quickly made their way to the scene despite the “very difficult” conditions.

HM Coastguard volunteers used torches to highlight the position of the casualty who was “being overwhelmed by waves when the lifeboat reached him.”

Rescuers pulled the man onto the lifeboat before providing first aid as they returned to the station.

The man – who was “unlikely to have survived for much longer” – was then handed over to ambulance crews.

Blackpool RNLI volunteer helm, Colin Lowe, said The casualty was “extremely fortunate”.

A man was rescued after becoming “overwhelmed by waves” in the sea near North Shore (Credit: @RNLIBlackpool)

“He was completely submerged by the waves when we arrived on scene and it’s unlikely he could have survived for much longer,” he added.

“The rescue was a real team effort with members of the public and all of the agencies involved coming together to bring him safely back to shore.”

On Wednesday (August 17), RNLI Blackpool released video footage of the incident showing the challenging conditions crews faced.

