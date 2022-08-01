Blackpool man “overwhelmed by waves” rescued from sea by the RNLI last night

Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called out at 1.10am on Monday morning (August 1), after members of the public had spotted a person in difficulty in the sea near the Boating Pool.

One D class lifeboat was launched and the RNLI say it “quickly” reached the scene where members of the public and HM Coastguard volunteers used torches to highlight the position of the casualty in the water.

The RNLI added that “the conditions on scene were very difficult and the casualty was being overwhelmed by waves when the lifeboat reached him.”

Blackpool RNLI rescued a man from the sea at around 1 am last night

The volunteer crew of the lifeboat pulled the casualty aboard and provided first aid before returning to the lifeboat station and handing the casualty into the care of the North West Ambulance Service.

Blackpool RNLI volunteer helm, Colin Lowe, said: “The casualty this morning was extremely fortunate, he was completely submerged by the waves when we arrived on scene and it’s unlikely he could have survived for much longer. The rescue was a real team effort with members of the public and all of the agencies involved coming together to bring him safely back to shore.’