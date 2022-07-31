Pictures show devastating aftermath of fatal Cleveleys fire which killed man in his 50s

Six fire crews were called to the bungalow in Gorse Avenue after the fire broke out on Saturday morning (July 30).

Paramedics attended to a man in his 50s but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a joint investigation into the cause of the fatal fire is taking place alongside the fire service.

These were the scenes in Gorse Avenue today (Sunday).

You can find more details about the fire – including statements from police and the fire service – in our report.

