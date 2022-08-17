CCTV image released of man as police investigate residential burglary in Layton area of Blackpool
A home was burgled in Layton, prompting police to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help with their investigation.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:29 am
Police were called to reports of a residential burglary in the Layton area of Blackpool in the early hours of Monday morning (August 15).
Detectives investigating the incident later released a CCTV image of a man who they believed could help with their investigation.
If you recognise the man call 101 or email [email protected] , quoting incident reference number LC-20220815-0260.
