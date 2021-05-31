Blackpool RNLI called out to people cut off from tide and person is rescued near Comedy Carpet

The lifeboat crews were called out just after 1pm to reports of people cut off by the tide between Anchorsholme and Blackpool.

After helping make sure that everyone was safe, they headed back to the station but were flagged down near the Tower headland.

A young person had told the crews that their friend was in trouble near the Comedy Carpet.

Lifeboat crews after the rescue near Comedy Carpet - RNLI Blackpool @RNLIBlackpool

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: "They [the crews] quickly helped the casualty into the lifeboat, provided first aid treatment before taking the casualty to safety and handing over to North West Ambulance Service and Lytham Coastguard."