Three Blackpool nurseries have got stuck into litter picking along St Anne's Beach as part of The Great British Beach Clean Up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids Planet Clifton Lodge, Lytham Lodge and Bluebell Lodge came together to collect litter along St Annes Beach.

Complete with litter pickers, high-vis vests, gloves and bin bags, the 30 children found lots of rubbish across the beach including plenty of straws and bottle tops which are really harmful for the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great British Beach Clean Up is organised by the Marine Conservation Society for volunteers across the country to help clean their local beaches and record the types of litter they find. This helps to inform conservation efforts while also combatting marine pollution.

Getting briefed | S

Children at Kids Planet are actively encouraged to explore, learn and interact with others which is a vital part of high-quality early years education.

The nurseries tackled the clean up by working in pairs to spot and collect rubbish along the sand. Aside from lots of single use plastic, the children and staff from Kids Planet also spotted two egrets looking for food.

The Kids Planet team will now submit their findings and photos to the Great British Beach Clean Up to support its conservation efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kids Planet team will now submit their findings and photos to the Great British Beach Clean Up to support its conservation efforts. | S

Working hard! | S

Deandra Kennedy, Outdoor Specialist at Kids Planet, who joined the clean up project said: “It was fantastic to have such a great turn out across three of our Kids Planet nurseries to support the Great British Beach Clean Up last week.

“Keeping our community clean and taking care of wildlife is part of our nature-based approach at Kids Planet, so we wanted to bring the sites together to link together our Kids Planets CARE values on a beautiful sunny day.

She added: “When children learn to pick up a single piece of litter, they begin to see that they are part of something bigger than themselves, and that small hands can protect and care for their community.

“From just this one activity, our children are now excited to go back again and help keep their local community clean and safe.”