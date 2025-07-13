A rise in deliberate littering on St Annes beach has sparked anger among local residents and renewed calls for on-the-spot fines.

The recent hot spell across the Fylde Coast has drawn thousands of extra visitors to local beaches, resulting in a sharp increase in littering.

Fylde Council staff and volunteers collected well over 100 items of dumped rubbish over the weekend.

“This isn’t accidental - it’s rubbish abandoned instead of using the many bins or taking it home,” the council said in a statement posted on social media.

“Unacceptable behaviour. St Annes deserves better.”

Among the waste was picnic packaging, plastic bottles and, in some cases, litter clearly left in full view of nearby bins.

Local residents responded with frustration and disappointment.

“So sad that people don't just take the litter with them. Well done to the team for cleaning up,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s the same story every time the town is busy. Fabulous to see the volunteers, but they shouldn’t be needed,” added another.

Some are now calling for tougher penalties: “Why are there no on-the-spot fines for these individuals who have no respect for the community in which we live?”

The council also reminded beachgoers that disposable BBQs are strictly banned due to fire risk.

A community beach clean was organised for 7pm tonight by St Annes Pier, with locals encouraged to take part, get some exercise and meet new people.

“To our considerate residents and visitors: thank you for using bins properly and taking rubbish home when needed,” a council spokesperson added.

The problem isn’t unique to St Annes.

Blackpool ranked fourth, with 64 of 1,365 Tripadvisor reviews (3.6%) mentioning litter.

Formby ranked third, with nearly 4% of visitors referencing issues — including BBQs, picnic waste, and even drug paraphernalia.

“Litter on the UK’s beaches turns our natural beauty spots into an eyesore and poses a huge environmental threat to marine life,” said Graham Matthews of BusinessWaste.co.uk.

“Plastic is a particularly major hazard as it takes so long to break down naturally. Initially, this litter can endanger wildlife, entangle animals or be ingested.

“Over time, it breaks down into microplastics that find their way into water, sea life and even our food chain.”

He urged beachgoers to bring bags, reduce single-use plastics, avoid BBQs and always bin or take home their rubbish.