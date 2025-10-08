A Blackpool electrician claims he won thousands of pounds two days after visiting a church for financial guidance.

Jake Emery attended his first Sunday service in over 20 years, then claimed divine intervention helped him land Elite Competitions’ biggest ever money prize.

Jake Emery outside St. Paul's Church, Blackpool where he attended Sunday worship two days before winning big | S

The 33-year-old new father’s electrical and building business had been having cash flow problems and “needed a bit of guidance” around his money worries.

But within 60 hours of visiting St. Paul’s Church on Honister Avenue in Blackpool on Sunday, September 28, Jake’s ship came in when he won Elite Competitions’ biggest ever jackpot prize of £1m in luxury cars, goods, holidays and cash.

Then, four days after opting to take the competition’s £750,000 tax-free cash alternative to its prize bundle, he gifted half of his winnings to best pal and business partner Michael Bunnage.

Reflecting on his win, Jake said: “It has come at a good time really.

“The business has struggled a bit, cash flow-wise. It has been a bit hard this year, more than any.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to pay the lads on a Friday but we were just really struggling.”

He added: “I used to be religious when I was young, so I went to church on Sunday. I don't know why.

“I've not been in 20 odd years or something. I just thought I needed a bit of guidance. I didn't know what to do, whether to persist. Whether it’s a coincidence or not I don’t know, but I needed help and there we go.

“My Nan asked me to take her. So, I dropped her off and I was still in my work clothes but I said, ‘I think I’m going to come with you.’ And she was like, ‘well, not dressed like that you’re not’. I was a bit underdressed but I went in anyway.”

Jake Emery celebrates his £750K win with Elite Competitions CEO Alex Beckett and his newborn son | S

Jake had entered Elite Competitions’ prize draws for eight years and won only a TV before he scooped the company’s Millionaire Maker prize bundle on Tuesday, September 30.

Reflecting on the moment he won big, he said: “I couldn't believe it. No one really knew what to say, to be honest. I was a bit overwhelmed with it all.

“No one ever thinks to win the big one. It's always a pipe dream, isn't it?”

Best friends for 20 years since high school, Jake gifted half of his winnings to pal and business partner Michael as part of a pact they made when they both started playing online competitions.

Best pals and business partners Jake and Michael | S

Michael, 34, added: “We’ve been mates since we were 14 so everything’s always been 50/50.

“A million percent I’d have done the same thing. I didn’t believe him at first, but here we are. He certainly weren’t lying.”

How will the pair spend their winnings?

The duo who run MJ Electrical and Technical in Blackpool plan to invest their winnings in property.

Jake said: “Getting the money's always the hard bit, isn't it? Now, it's all about sustaining it and trying to build from that.

“If we can get properties, invest it, in four or five years' time we should be in a really good position.”