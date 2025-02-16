Blackpool NHS Trust pays out over £10m for surgical errors

Blackpool NHS Trust has paid out over £10m in compensation over the past five years for surgical errors.

Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist found that, since 2019, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has had to pay out over £10m to patients who have lodged claims following a surgery error.

Surgical errors are defined as unexpected mistakes or accidents that occur during procedures. | National World

Surgical errors are defined as unexpected mistakes or accidents that occur during procedures and they are classed as ‘never events’ as they are errors that should not have happened in surgery.

These errors can have significant physical, emotional and financial consequences for patients as they may require additional treatment and suffer even more pain.

Common errors can include foreign objects left in the body, such as surgical instruments and cleaning materials, as well as ‘wrong site surgery’, where patients can be put at a greater risk of infection and additional scarring.

Damages paid out by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust between 2019-2024. | Medical Negligence Assist

A person affected by a surgery error can often make a surgical negligence claim against the NHS, where NHS Resolution will pay for their compensation.

Medical negligence solicitor for JF Law, Gareth Lloyd, said: “The chances of a patient suffering a surgical error are remote, yet every operation carries with it a number of risks, and if something goes wrong, there can be lifelong consequences.”

From 2019 to 2024, 115 claims regarding surgical errors were lodged against Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 95 of which were settled.

In 2019/2020, 21 claims were made against the trust, the third-highest number of claims over the past five years.

A year later, this number increased to 28 claims.

The service has experienced a drop in claims over the past year compared to 2022/23, with a total of 19.

Every year, 12,000 medicolegal claims are brought against the NHS in England at a cost of £8 billion - 6.7 per cent of the NHS England budget. In 1,000 of these claims, the primary speciality is general surgery.

Moreover, general surgery is not the only type of surgery in which errors can occur. NHS Resolution also tracks claims for neuro, oral and maxillofacial, orthopaedic, plastic, and vascular surgeries.

Medical Negligence Assist obtained figures on how much Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has paid out to successful surgical error claims since 2019.

Over the past five years, the trust has paid out a total of £10,465,969, with the highest amount coming in 2022/23 standing at £3,618,668.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provide health services across the Fylde coast, Lancashire and South Cumbria area that is home to 1.6 million people.