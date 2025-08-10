Watch as Video Journalist Lucinda Herbert speaks to a couple of the protesters in Blackpool who express concerns about crime, safety, and cost.

A video shows anti-immigration protesters being challenged by punks who were in Blackpool for Rebellion Festival on August 9.

The protesters gathered outside the Metropole Hotel on the Promenade, which has housed asylum seekers since 2021.

In the footage, some protesters can be seen holding Union Jack flags, with an England flag carrying the words: “Send them home”.

The punks are heard singing “Bella Ciao”, while the protesters chant Tommy Robinson’s name.

Watch a video report from the protest, including interviews with demonstrators.