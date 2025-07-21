Asylum seekers have been running an OnlyFans porn business from their rooms inside Blackpool’s Metropole Hotel.

The Home Office says an investigation is under way after a Syrian man and woman were caught making porn videos for the OnlyFans sex website in the taxpayer-funded hotel on the seafront.

They were discovered having sex on camera by shocked staff during a routine room inspection, according to a former manager at the hotel.

He told The Sun: "The guy had a whole set-up, a camera on a tripod at the end of the bed, sex toys everywhere, it was pretty obvious what was happening. The couple were running an illegal porn business from the hotel.

"He was naked with just a towel around him when he answered the door. She was wearing sexy lingerie, lying on the bed."

The man responsible for making the sex video has been moved to another site in what appears to be his only punishment, said the former hotel boss.

Home Office ‘appalled’ - investigation launched

A Home Office spokesperson said: "These are dreadful allegations which we are urgently investigating.

"While most people comply with the rules, our contractors must maintain order and immediately report any issues.

"Cases of illegal working, including online, antisocial behaviour, or safeguarding breaches, can lead to support being cut."

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb outside the Metropole Hotel | Chris Webb

Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, said: “I am both shocked and appalled by the recent revelations. I will be calling for an urgent investigation and reiterating my demands for the closure of the Metropole as an asylum hotel.

“This incident is yet another troubling chapter in a series of concerns I've raised about the hotel.

“Recently, I raised serious concerns regarding illegal working practices among individuals residing in the Metropole with the Minister in Parliament, demanding an immediate crackdown on such activities.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to advocate for the best interests of my constituents, and that includes pursuing the immediate return of this hotel for tourists and ending its use as an asylum hotel.”

The Government has committed to phasing out the use of asylum accommodation in hotels by the next Parliament in 2029.

Sign my petition, says resort MP

Mr Webb added: “I have consistently voiced my strong opposition to the use of the Metropole Hotel as an asylum accommodation including before I was our MP back to 2021.

“I've addressed this issue numerous times through various media outlets, including GB News, the Blackpool Gazette, the BBC as well as in Parliament.

“In February, I took a significant step by launching a petition urging Britannia to restore the Metropole to its original purpose as a tourist hotel, benefiting both Blackpool residents and visitors to our town.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for a "nationwide blitz" on asylum seekers working illegally in the UK, with delivery companies Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats facing criticism over their role in the employment of illegal workers.