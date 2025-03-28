Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool South Labour MP Chris Webb has pledged to vote against proposed cuts to benefits proposed by the government following the Spring Statement.

Mr Webb says he fears the savings would plunge more Blackpool families into hardship, at a time when figures show around 44 per cent of children in the town are living in poverty.

Despite his own government setting out the proposal, Mr Webb said he would stick to his election pledge not to support policies which he believed were detrimental to Blackpool residents.

He said: "The government’s own impact assessment of the budget reveals that 250,000 more people, including 50,000 more children, will be plunged into poverty as a result of planned cuts to disability benefits.

"Meanwhile, new government data shows child poverty has already reached a record high of 4.5m – 100,000 more than last year. In Blackpool South, where almost half of children live in poverty, around 1,000 more children were plunged into absolute poverty last year.

"I made a commitment to Blackpool South that I would never vote for anything that makes local people poorer. These cuts will push even more people in Blackpool into hardship and deepen the struggles of families already on the brink.

"I will be voting against these cuts and urging the government to pursue fairer alternatives."

However he welcomed the announcement of a further £2bn for social and affordable housing, a new skills programme to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers, and an investment in defence which he says could lead to new jobs at BAE Systems which builds military aircraft at Warton.

It is also hoped government plans to invest £200m of defence spending in Barrow where BAE has a naval defence site, will have a trickle down effect for the North West including Blackpool.

Julie Vincent, head of Meet Blackpool and Conferences and Events at the Winter Gardens, said surrounding areas could benefit from the investment.

She said: "As local businesses are propelled to new heights, the demand for strategic conferences and events will also rise, and Blackpool, boasting a rich selection of venues and accommodation options, can expect and is equipped to welcome more defence-industry events, further cementing its position as a critical business hub at the heart of an ever-more dynamic region."