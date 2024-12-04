Chris Webb, Labour MP for Blackpool South, has launched a survey to gather local insights on how the cost of living affects children and families.

The survey, aimed at parents, carers, and professionals, focuses on childhood experiences, health, and available support.

The findings will be shared with the government’s Child Poverty Taskforce to help shape policies aimed at bringing meaningful change to those in need.

Chris Webb has launched a survey to gather local insights on how the cost of living affects children and families | gelmold - stock.adobe.com

Chris Webb said: "As the festive season approaches, many of us will think about the 12,500 children in Blackpool living in poverty and deprivation."

“As MP for one of the most deprived constituencies in the country these children are never far from my mind.

"It’s my job to ensure that the lived experiences of my constituents are heard by the Child Poverty Taskforce and senior politicians, so government policy can have a real impact and transform their lives.”

He added: “I’m calling on parents, carers and those who work with children in Blackpool South to visit my website and share their valuable insights with me.

“Before the Christmas break I will be writing to all headteachers and organisations in Blackpool to ask them to participate and to share the survey with families.”

Webb’s initiative follows his previous meetings with Secretary of State for DWP Liz Kendall and Minister Alison McGovern to discuss child poverty in Blackpool.

Blackpool has one of the highest child poverty rates in the UK, with nearly 44% of children living in poverty as of 2022-2023.

Chris Webb at Blackpool Family Hub | Contributed

41.5% of the town’s neighbourhoods have also been classified as highly deprived.

Rachel Walters, End Child Poverty Coalition manager,said: “Next year the government will publish its strategy to tackle child poverty.

“It is so important that the experiences of families with children living in Blackpool are understood by the government.

“This is something you can do by completing Chris Webb’s survey and letting your MP know what is important to you.

“Levels of child poverty continue to rise across the region and the country – we need the government to act now to put in place a plan to ensure that no child has to go without food or a warm home.”

Staff from Blackpool Family Hubs described how parents are unplugging their fridges because they can’t afford to keep them on.

They also said many parents felt forced to use the top up in benefits they received for food during the summer holidays to buy school uniforms instead.

Blackpool has one of the highest child poverty rates in the UK, | Adobe Stock

Webb will share the first hand experiences of parents in the resort with the Child Poverty Taskforce in a report based on the findings of his survey.

The taskforce will publish its 10-year strategy in Spring 2025, aiming to address the root causes of child poverty through a variety of measures.

These include reducing costs, increasing incomes, and improving early years support.

The End Child Poverty Coalition has also published its Eight Tests for the Child Poverty Strategy, outlining key areas against which it will scrutinise the task force's strategy

They include centering the lived experience of children and their families and supporting families into work.

It believes that the right strategy could halve child poverty in a decade.

To fill out the survey, click HERE.