Blackpool Illuminations Ride the Lights 2025: Here’s what you need to know

Blackpool’s iconic Ride the Lights is set to return - this is everything you need to know.

Ride the Lights is set to return to Blackpool later this month as participants get the chance check out the Illuminations in the unique preview event.

Each year, the six-mile stretch of the Promenade is closed to vehicles for an evening to allow thousands to walk, ride, or roll through the full length of the Blackpool Illuminations before they’re officially switched on later that week.

The annual event typically has a great atmosphere with those taking part often decking out their bikes and scooters in lights, streamers, and fancy dress.

This is everything you need to know about the 2025 Ride the Lights:

Ride the Lights is returning to Blackpool on Tuesday, August 26. | nw

When is Ride the Lights 2025?

This year’s event is set to take place on Tuesday, August 26, from 7pm until 10pm.

What is the route?

The route for Ride the Lights runs from Starr Gate, in South Shore, all the way to Red Bank Road, in Bispham - covering the full illuminated zone.

As with every year, organisers have once again confirmed that there is no official start or finish point, meaning members of the public can join in from anywhere along the Promenade.

All you have to do is head to the coast, hop on your bike or scooter and enjoy a trip beneath the lights.

Does it cost to attend?

The unique preview event is completely free to attend.

There is also no registration or ticketing in place, all you need to do is turn up and take part.

Is the event safe for children?

The route will be fully closed to traffic from around 6.30pm to ensure that it is safe for the 7pm start time.

There will be plenty of safety marshals, first-aiders, bike mechanics and police officers on hand to support members of the public throughout the evening.

Organisers have stated the helmets are strongly advised for those on bikes, especially for children, and both front and rear lights are essential.

Where can I park my car?

With the event being one of most anticipated in Blackpool’s calendar, it will be unsurprising to hear that car parks, especially around the seafront, fill up fast.

Some of the recommended car parks for the event include:

South Beach Car Park (near Starr Gate).

Hounds Hill Shopping Centre (central).

Gynn Square Car Park (near Bispham end).

The P2 car park at Blackpool Airport will also be used as an overspill area at a cost of £5 per vehicle to help ease congestion in the town centre.

A full list of car parks can be found at: https://www.blackpool.gov.uk/Residents/Parking-roads-and-transport/Parking/Car-parks/Blackpool-car-parks.aspx.

Can I walk instead?

Whilst the event is tailored for those on bikes, anyone to wants to walk the route is completely welcome to do so.

Thousands of cyclists get involved in the event each year. | National World

Why should I go?

Ride the Lights gives members of the public a rare opportunity to see the Blackpool Illuminations without cars being on the road ahead of the big switch-on event, on Friday, August 29.

For one night only, Ride the Lights gives families and friends the chance to capture the magic of the seaside town in its most community driven form.

So make sure you are ready for the big day because you won’t want to miss it!

For full details about the event, visit: https://www.visitblackpool.com/things-to-do/events/ride-the-lights/.