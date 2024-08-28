Ride The Lights sees the six miles of promenade closed to traffic for one night so families can take to their bikes.
Here are 17 awesome pictures from the event:
1. Ride The Lights 2024
Ride the Lights is the fabulous, traffic-free way to preview the Illuminations!
2. Ride The Lights 2024
This year it took place from 7pm on August 27, three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on by Spice Girl Mel B.
3. Ride The Lights 2024
Some residents got out their bikes while others pulled on their walking shoes.
4. Ride The Lights 2024
Bikes of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of the seafront route during the free family event.
5. Ride The Lights 2024
It's a great, fun family evening out that's absolutely full of atmosphere.
6. Ride The Lights 2024
People young and old, who live here or visit, all come along to enjoy being part of the evening.
