It’s that very special time of year again! The Blackpool Illuminations 2024 season is upon us.

So we’ve collated everything you need to know about the biggest event in the calendar - so you don’t miss a thing!

When is it, and when does it start?

The illuminations will be switched on August 30, and the switch-on celebrations will start at 5pm until 9:15pm when the button will be pressed.

Where is the show and switch-on?

The celebrations will take place at the Tower Festival Headland and Spice Girl Mel B will be pressing the switch on button.

How long will the illuminations be on for?

The Blackpool Illuminations will be on from August 30 to January 5, 2025. On August 30, the illuminations will be on from 9:15pm to 1am.

What acts will be performed during the switch-on event?

The switch-on concert will begin with the Upbeat Rock Academy from 5pm- 6pm.

Main Show.

Sydnie Christmas 7pm - 9:15pm.

Massaoke by Rockstar weekend

Kimberly Wyatt

Headliner: Ella Henderson

Switch-on moment with Mel B: 9pm - 9:30 pm.

What's new?

Disco Donkey Cavalcade by Laurence Disco Cavalcade

Light Around the World by Leigh Francis (Keith Lemon)

Chandelier Causeway by Lightworks.

Spitfire Island by Lightworks

Tableaux displays

What are the tower projections, when and where?

From festive-filled stories to sci-fi projections that will catapult you to another world, these free-to-watch, digitally mapped shows are a mesmerising treat for the eyes down the Rabbit Hole: August 30, 2024 - January 4, 2025.

Enchanted Blackpool 2024 - January 5 2025.

Roll up, Roll up for Circus 250 - August 30 - January 5 2025

History of Blackpool- August 30 - January 5 2025.

Dance - August 30 - January 5 2025.

What are the illuminated tram tours, and when are they?

Illuminations Tours will start in September and operate each evening during the Illuminations (alterations during the Christmas and New Year period). They will run 24 hours from Monday to Sunday, including on bank holidays.

Price.

Illuminations Tour Adults Tickets from £10.00

Illuminations Tour Children's tickets from £5.00

Are the Illuminations on every night?

The illuminations will light up the promenade from August 30 to January 5.

Can you drive through the illuminations?

It is recommended that you drive. You can also walk or take a tram.

How long does it take to drive through the illuminations?

It depends on traffic and what day you choose to see the illuminations. Weekdays will be quieter than weekends.

Where do the illuminations start and end?

The illuminations start at Starr Gate (Squires Gate) and end at Red Bank Road in Bispham.

Are the illuminations free?

Yes, but you can also donate either with cash or contactless.

Where can I park?

Information regarding parking can be found here.