Pleasure Beach Resort has announced three Cirque du Soleil performers will join the cast of its award-winning Hot Ice Show – and one of them is from Blackpool.

Stuart Widdall, Shawn Sawyer, and Stina Martini will become part of the 30-strong cast for this year’s production XS. The trio are all artists from Cirque du Soleil’s ice show, Crystal – a touring Vegas show which combines acrobatic aerialists with high-speed ice dance.

Stuart Widdall is from Blackpool and has performed in multiple ice shows across the world including Holiday on Ice, Disney on Ice and Royal Caribbean cruise ship performances. Stuart has been a member of Cirque du Soleil for eight years, a professional on Dancing on Ice and actually started his career at Pleasure Beach where he trained.

Shawn Sawyer from Canada represented the country in the 2006 Winter Olympics and has won four medals in the Canadian Championships, and has performed in Crystal since 2017. Stina Martini is a competitive pairs skater from Austria and a three-time Austrian national champion. She was part of the Dancing on Ice professional cast and currently performs in Cirque du Soleil.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort and director of Hot Ice said: “We’re known for showcasing the best of the best when it comes to performance art. Our cast consists of Olympians, champions and award-winning figure skaters. Being the world’s first purpose-built ice theatre and positioned here in Blackpool holds huge significance for us, and we’re extremely proud to be able to bring guests talent from across the world – including skaters born, bred and made right here in Blackpool.”

Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company and the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. It was founded in Baie-Saint-Paul in 1984 by former street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix. Now, the show travels the world and has 21 shows across the globe.

Blackpool's famous Hot Ice Show | submit

Ticket information

Pleasure Beach Resort Arena was constructed in 1936 and every year since, the rink has been home to its annual show Hot Ice. This year’s iteration is in the form XS, and will run from July 10 to September 13. Guests who are attending the Pleasure Beach can watch a matinee performance of Hot Ice for free, included in their eTicket.

Tickets to this year’s Hot Ice Show can be bought here , and tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort can be bought here.