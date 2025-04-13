Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenage ice skaters from Blackpool will portray a young Torvill and Dean as they join the cast of the skating legends’ UK tour this year.

Thirteen-year-olds Hugo Brooks and Darcy Walshaw will be performing in arenas across the country including London, Glasgow, Newcastle and more, across 22 shows alongside Olympic-level skaters and Dancing on Ice stars.

The young duo’s passion for skating began at Pleasure Beach’s ice arena at the ages of seven and six, where they met, train, practice and were first inspired.

Hugo and Darcy said: “We formed a skating partnership in September 2019 and have been training and performing together ever since.

“Our segment has been choreographed by none other than Christopher Dean himself. Being part of such an iconic cast is a dream come true, and we are beyond excited to meet and perform with our idols.”

After years of practice and training the pair submitted audition tapes for the roles, and out of hundreds of applicants, were chosen.

Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance is a tribute to their half-century legacy, and will give audiences a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate their iconic partnership for one last time.

Much like Torvill and Dean, both Hugo and Darcy’s journey started from a very young age.

Darcy’s family friend and former Dancing on Ice star, Dan Whiston, performed in Pleasure Beach’s annual ice show, Hot Ice, which inspired Darcy to take up the sport. Hugo was also inspired by the shows at Pleasure Beach Resort Arena, and he too wanted to try his hand at it.

Pleasure Beach Resort Arena is the world’s first purpose-built ice theatre, constructed in 1936. Every year, the rink is home to an annual ice show with this year’s iteration in the form of Hot Ice XS.

The show brings together 30 world class and Olympic skaters every summer and draws audiences from all over the world.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re so proud to be home to so many amazing and aspiring skaters. Our ice arena has been here for 88 years, so as you can imagine we have seen a wealth of talent take to our rink.

“We’re very proud of Hugo and Darcy, and we wish them the best of luck on their tour.

“In fact, if you’re seeing Hugo and Darcy at any of their UK tour dates, we’d love to offer you half-price tickets to our Hot Ice Show – so you can see where it all began.”

Those who are wanting to redeem the discounted Hot Ice tickets should show their Torvill and Dean show tickets at the box office.

Tickets to this year’s Hot Ice Show can be bought here , and tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort can be bought here.