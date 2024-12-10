Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include renewed proposals for a new pub/restaurant, a new smoking area for a private member’s club and various house extensions among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool & Fylde planning
Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between December 2- December 8 | Google Maps
2. 25 Leicester Road, Blackpool FY1 4HL
Application validated on Dec 2 for use of premises as a residential care home for 2 young people. | Google Maps
3. 4 Kingsmere Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 3AT
Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of single storey rear extension | Google Maps
4. 1 Gilbert Way, Bryning with Warton PR4 1FE
Application validated on Dec 2 for part two storey part single storey rear extension | Google Maps
5. 18 Hodgson Avenue, Freckleton PR4 1SQ
Application validated on Dec 2 for prior notification of single storey rear extension of 4.36m projection 3.87m ridge, and 2.65m eaves | Google Maps
6. 16 Riversleigh Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5QZ
Application validated on Dec 2 for single storey side and rear extension. | Google Maps