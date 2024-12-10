Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc new pub/restaurant

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:25 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (December 2 and December 8).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include renewed proposals for a new pub/restaurant, a new smoking area for a private member’s club and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between December 2- December 8

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between December 2- December 8 | Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 2 for use of premises as a residential care home for 2 young people.

2. 25 Leicester Road, Blackpool FY1 4HL

Application validated on Dec 2 for use of premises as a residential care home for 2 young people. | Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of single storey rear extension

3. 4 Kingsmere Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 3AT

Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of single storey rear extension | Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 2 for part two storey part single storey rear extension

4. 1 Gilbert Way, Bryning with Warton PR4 1FE

Application validated on Dec 2 for part two storey part single storey rear extension | Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 2 for prior notification of single storey rear extension of 4.36m projection 3.87m ridge, and 2.65m eaves

5. 18 Hodgson Avenue, Freckleton PR4 1SQ

Application validated on Dec 2 for prior notification of single storey rear extension of 4.36m projection 3.87m ridge, and 2.65m eaves | Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 2 for single storey side and rear extension.

6. 16 Riversleigh Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 5QZ

Application validated on Dec 2 for single storey side and rear extension. | Google Maps

