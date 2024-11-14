Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc 2 housing developments

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (November 4 and November 11).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include an extension at a primary school, a revamp at a working men’s bar and two new housing developments among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit theBlackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between November 4- November 10

1. Blackpool and Fylde planning applications

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between November 4- November 10 | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 4 (profile details), and 6 (accommodation management plan) attached to planning permission 21/0718.

2. 86-88 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1HB

Application validated on Nov 4 for discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 4 (profile details), and 6 (accommodation management plan) attached to planning permission 21/0718. | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for erection of external canopy with 2.9m high fencing to provide external seating area to shaftesbury elevation following removal of smoking shelter.

3. 64 Queens Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9QG

Application validated on Nov 4 for erection of external canopy with 2.9m high fencing to provide external seating area to shaftesbury elevation following removal of smoking shelter. | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for erection of 5 dwellinghouses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary works.

4. 50 Bispham Road, Blackpool FY2 0SX

Application validated on Nov 4 for erection of 5 dwellinghouses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary works. | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for creation of new front entrance in centre of building with glazed canopy over and new glazed balustrade to either side to create outside seating area; new 3no. louvered doors on rear elevation to new internal bin store; new doors to current main entrance and new pedestrian door in side (north) elevation.

5. Stanley Road Working Mens Club, Stanley Road, Blackpool FY1 4QL

Application validated on Nov 4 for creation of new front entrance in centre of building with glazed canopy over and new glazed balustrade to either side to create outside seating area; new 3no. louvered doors on rear elevation to new internal bin store; new doors to current main entrance and new pedestrian door in side (north) elevation. | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for application for pior notification for single storey rear extension constructed from brickwork and slate to match existing property with velux roof windows.

6. 7 Brook Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HY

Application validated on Nov 4 for application for pior notification for single storey rear extension constructed from brickwork and slate to match existing property with velux roof windows. | Google Maps

