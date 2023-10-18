A fabulous new print will help terminally ill children’s dreams come true

Love Zoe Print by Jen Allen

Infamous Drag Artist DJ Zoe from Funny Girls in Blackpool has been immortalised in fabulous purple print thanks to a talented local artist.

DJ Zoe aka Adrian Thornton is good friends with experienced artist Jen Allen, 44, who captured the Drag Artist in print to raise funds to help children with terminal illnesses.

DJ Zoe, who is the only original member of Funny Girls, hitting a 30 year anniversary next year, has high praise for Jen saying: “She’s amazing and has had exhibitions in galleries across the UK.”

The purple hued, camp portrait of ‘Zoe’ was printed off into A4 prints, and throughout September, Jen sold them through her website for £10 each with all the proceeds going to DJ Zoe’s chosen charity - Donnas Dream House, with one print being snapped up on the other side of the world by an Australian customer.

DJ Zoe

The charity provides free holidays to families with children with life-threatening illnesses. The ‘LoveZoe’ print was signed by both DJ Zoe and Jen and 100% from each sale went directly to the charity, empowering them to continue their mission of spreading joy and creating magical memories for deserving families.

DJ Zoe says: “The picture is an awesome colour and just captures Zoe perfectly. I was already aware of Jen’s work and it is amazing. By doing the picture I got the portrait I always wanted, Jen will find new customers and the proceeds have gone to my favourite charity. I am very happy.”

Jen says: “Zoe and I have been friends since I moved to Blackpool seven years ago. I got to witness the amazing artistic transformation of my lovely neighbour Adrian into the fierce, funny and fabulous, Funny Girls host DJ Zoe.“

“Zoe’s radiant persona mirrors the warmth and inclusivity that this charity exudes and embodies the violet haired fairy godmother of Donna’s Dream House.

“This artwork is not just a celebration of self-expression; it’s a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of dreams coming true.”