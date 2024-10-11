Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new five-year deal has been agreed for the Blackpool Cup which attracts football teams from across Europe to the town.

The event is just one of the successes following recent multi-million-pound investment in council-run sports facilities.

The £6m Common Edge Community Sports Village - which hosts the Blackpool Cup - opened in July 2023 as part of development at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and boasts 14 grass football pitches.

There is also a full-sized 3G football pitch, sports pavilion with changing rooms and community space, along with a grass rugby pitch and training area.

Martin Cardwell, operations manager for Blackpool Council leisure services, said since launching there had been 90,000 visits to the Common Edge facilities - which are also used by Blackpool Football Club's under-21 academy squad.

He told a meeting of the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee: "There is another five-year deal in place now for the Blackpool Cup, with three tournaments per year from 2026.

"It is a great event which is helping bookings at hotels etc. There are also lots of local grass-roots teams using the football pitches and a huge increase in female football. Having Blackpool Football Club use our facilities at Common Edge as part of their under-21 academy is also fantastic. They use it four days a week."

More than 400 youth teams and over 12,500 people attended the Blackpool Cup tournaments held at the Common Edge Community Sports Village during Easter and May Day bank holiday weekends this year.

Mr Cardwell added parking issues at the site would also be resolved with a 41-space overflow car park due to open on the weekend of October 12/13, adding to the existing 194-space car park.

A £320,000 investment to upgrade the athletics track at Stanley Park, which was completed in May 2023, has led to a 27 per cent increase in participation.The track now meets standards to hold national athletics events, with two booked in for next year.

Other investments include - a £500,000 new 3G pitch at Stanley Park, and £200,000 was invested by the Lawn Tennis Association into tennis courts at four sites across the borough. A £30,000 upgrade of netball courts at Stanley Park is also due to take place next March.

The meeting also heard how Active Blackpool was continuing to support residents in their fitness journey including growth in the number of exercise referrals - up to 1,150 in 2023/24 from 1,000 the previous year.

The council had reduced some of its gym membership prices to £19.99 a month which had led to an increase in subscriptions, and therefore maintained revenue.

Use of health and fitness facilities has increased by 21 per cent while use of the council's swimming pools is up 10 per cent.

