Blackpool Council has provided an update after a recent fishing ban at a popular park.

A temporary fishing ban was introduced in September last year at Stanley Park due to concerns about instances of wildlife being entangled and harmed.

It meant people could not fish at the beauty spot while council chiefs carried out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.

However, the deadline for the survey, which received over 1,000 responses, has now been reached and the fishing ban lifted.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Stanley Park fishing consultation.

“More than 1,000 responses have been received, these are now being analysed and we hope to share the outcome with you by the end of the month.

“Although the temporary fishing ban is no longer in place, we would ask anyone fishing on the lake to do so in a responsible manner.”

They added that council officers will make regular visits to ensure that fishing practices are being followed.