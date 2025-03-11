Blackpool is seeking a 'dynamic' aviation expert to take charge of Blackpool Air Show which draws in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The council has posted notices on local authority procurement sites saying it is looking to appoint a company to provide services including Flying Display Director, Flying Control Committee and Air Traffic Control Services.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino

It says it "is looking to appoint a dynamic, suitably qualified and experienced company".

The contract is described as being worth £150,000 and would run initially for two years from April this year until March 31 2027, with an option to extend it for a further two years.

It comes as the Blackpool Air Show which regularly attracts flying stars including the Red Arrows display team is reported as now being the biggest air show in the country.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams told a meeting of the council: "Over 400,000 watched the air show over the weekend in August meaning that it is now the biggest in the country."

This year's Blackpool Air Show is due to be held on August 9 and 10 with some of the world's most exciting military and civilian aircraft expected to entertain the crowds gathered on the seafront.