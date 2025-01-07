This stunning collection showcases the team's remarkable precision flying, captured during their milestone diamond 60th anniversary season.

Among the highlights are an impressive flight over Blackpool during the Air Show and a breathtaking image of the aurora borealis in Greenland.

Since their debut in 1965, the Royal Air Force's iconic aerobatic team has performed nearly 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

Their landmark 2024 season has been marked by several special events, including a spectacular nine-aircraft, diamond-themed aerobatic display across the UK, mainland Europe, and Canada.

Red Arrows transit to Blackpool for a weekend of public displays. Having just displayed at RAF Odiham for the military families the RAF's world famous aerobatic team arrive in Blackpool airport in preparation for Blackpool Airshow.

Red arrows perform a mixed formation flypast with the Wings of Storm (Croatian aerobatic display team) over the shores of Zadar and Biograd na Moru in Croatia.

The Red Arrows perform an in season practice (ISP) at RAF Waddington ahead of a weekend of displays in the UK during their Diamond 60th Anniversary.

The Red Arrows soar over the Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, in a spectacular flypast also involving an historic Lancaster bomber.

The Red Arrows team wow the crowds at the Royal International Air Tattoo - the world's largest military air show.