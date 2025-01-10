Blackpool's world famous Air Show is back for 2025 - here's the dates for your diary

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:51 GMT

Blackpool Air Show is one of the resort’s biggest and most iconic events in the calendar and excitement is beginning to build as the 2025 dates have been revealed.

Every year more than 100,000 spectators from across the UK line the Promenade to enjoy the amazing air show.

The spectators enjoy amazing aerial display from a wide range of military and civilian aircrafts including the world famous RAF Red Arrows, who wow crowds every year with their death-defying stunts.

In 2025 Blackpool Air Show will take place on August 9 and 10.

Here are 31 incredible photos from the 2024 Air Show:

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

1. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

2. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

3. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow

4. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow

5. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

6. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Red ArrowsSpectatorsRAFPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice