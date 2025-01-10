Every year more than 100,000 spectators from across the UK line the Promenade to enjoy the amazing air show.
The spectators enjoy amazing aerial display from a wide range of military and civilian aircrafts including the world famous RAF Red Arrows, who wow crowds every year with their death-defying stunts.
In 2025 Blackpool Air Show will take place on August 9 and 10.
Here are 31 incredible photos from the 2024 Air Show:
1. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows.
The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino
