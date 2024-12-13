New figures show more people visited Blackpool seafront this summer - peaking at 6.8 million in July - despite setbacks including the cost of living crisis and riots.

Data collected using mobile phones shows footfall on the Promenade was up during June, July and August in 2024 compared to 2023.

Massive crowds on the Promenade at the 2024 Blackpool Airshow | National World/Daniel Martino

Footfall was up by nine per cent in June, 41 per cent in July and 24 per cent in August. It rose to around five million at the start of June, peaked at 6.8 million in July and dropped back to just under six million in August.

The figures were included in the latest tourism performance report presented to a meeting of the Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee. Footfall is tracked using Visitor Insights data which can also show where visitors are from.

Highlights included the two-day Blackpool Air Show on August 10 and 11 which attracted around 350,000 people. Authorities including the council and police had put out messages saying the event was safe to attend after riots, including in Blackpool, the previous weekend dented public confidence.

Crowds on the Promenade enjoying Blackpool’s annual World Fireworks competition | VisitBlackpool

The trend continued in September on the back of record crowds at the World Fireworks Championships which were held over three Saturdays this year and saw a 41 per cent increase in footfall to 250,667 compared to 178,333 last year.

Promenade footfall for September was 42 per cent ahead of the previous year. Figures also show the economic impact of the Fireworks Championships with the Houndshill Shopping Centre showing combined footfall of 97,760 over the three Saturdays in 2024 compared to 78,314 over the three events in 2023.

Around 60,000 people also packed onto the Tower Festival Headland to watch Spice Girl Mel B switch the Illuminations on.

Other council led events which have also driven tourism in Blackpool this year include the Lightpool Festival, Monster Hunt, and Christmas by the Sea.

Pete Wicks takes a selfie with fans as Strictly came to the Tower in November

Further national publicity has been attracted by Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower, Britain's Got Talent Auditions at the Winter Gardens and Children In Need which saw BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness pedal through Blackpool as part of his 300-mile cycling challenge.

Although the report did not set out how many overnight stays there had been in Blackpool, the meeting was told events such as dance festivals at the Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Cup football competition filled many rooms.

Increased coach travel, Merlin's attraction pass and extending the season until the start of January had also boosted overnight stays and led to other operators including those providing holiday accommodation to stay open for longer.

The report says while the cost of living crisis has impacted tourism spending, free events have been key to drawing visitors in.

It says: "There are a number of reasons why events are driving growth in visitor numbers across parts of the UK tourism industry.

"In Blackpool’s case, one of the primary reasons is that our events are delivered to an extremely high quality and free to attend. This gives us a significant market distinction and advantage.

"Free events become even more compelling at a time when household finances are being squeezed as has been the case post-Covid."

It adds: "Against this backdrop, it is critical that Blackpool continues to promote and market itself as an affordable family holiday destination offering both quality and good value for money.

"Continued investment in our major events programme which gives visitors free access to high-quality events during the summer, autumn and winter months, including Air Show, Ride The Lights, Switch-On, World Fireworks, Lightpool Festival, Christmas By The Sea and the extended Illuminations season has become paramount."