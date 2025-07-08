Big announcement made about Blackpool Illuminations this year

The iconic Blackpool Illuminations are to be extended again next year and below is everything we know so far.

Blackpool's illuminations from a drone. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Traditionally, the annual Blackpool Illuminations - which were first switched on in 1879 - run for only 66 days.

Since 2020 however, they have been frequently extended to over a 100 days and last year, they lit up the Fylde Coast sky for an extended period- lasting from August 30 2024 to January 5 2025.

Visit Blackpool has now confirmed that for this year, the Blackpool Illuminations will once again be extended.

So how long will it be extended for?

Posting on Instagram, Visit Blackpool wrote: “We are excited to announce that Blackpool’s annual Illuminations display will once again be extended by two months.

“The Illuminations season will start on Friday 29 August and run throughout the festive period until 4 January, 2026.

What do we know about the Illuminations switch-on?

No details have as yet been released about the switch-on in August.

We will update you as soon as we know more.

In 2024, Blackpool Illuminations were switched on by Spice Girl Mel B and they featured designs by Lawrence Llewlyn-Bowen and Leigh Francis (AKA Kieth Lemon).

The switch-on event saw a free outdoor party on the Tower Festival Headland in partnership with Bauer Radio, with performances by Sydnie Christmas, Massaoke by Rockstar Weekend, Kimberly Wyatt and Ella Henderson.

You can see a gallery of last year’s Blackpool Illuminations switch-on here.