33 wonderful pictures as thousands of people enjoy Blackpool Illuminations switch-on gig 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 11:52 BST

Thousands of people descended on the resort to enjoy this year's epic Blackpool Illuminations switch-on concert

Approximately 80,000 people were expected to attend the free event on Friday to see singer Spice Girl Mel B turn on the famous lights.

The free switch-on ceremony took place on the Tower Festival Headland and included a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Ella Henderson.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also gave amazing performances ahead of the switch-on ceremony.

Here are 33 spectacular photos from the event:

Thousands turned out to see the Spice Girls singer flip the switch.

1. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

Mel B said she felt very privileged to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations in her "old stomping ground".

2. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

The ceremony featured Grammy-nominated artist and founder member of The Pussycat Dolls, Kimberly Wyatt, and the Massaoke show performed by Rockstar Weekend.

3. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

12 million people came to see the Illuminations last year.

4. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

Ella Henderson performing at the switch-on ceremony.

5. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

This year’s event was staged in association with Hits Radio, one of the leading networks owned by Bauer Media.

6. Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2024

