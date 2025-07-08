Freddie Flintoff confirms future of hit show Field of Dreams

Lancashire cricket turned TV star Freddie Flintoff has revealed more about the future of his hit show Field of Dreams.

Back in 2022, Preston born Freddie, 47, starred in a brand new BBC programme called Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams in which he created a cricket team with a group of promising teens from his hometown.

Two years later, which was also two years after his horrific Top Gear crash, Freddie released a second series called Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour in which he took those cricket players from series one on a once-in-a-lifetime cricket tour of India,

This series proved just as popular as the first and even earned him a Royal Television Society Programme Awards (RTS) nomination.

Since then, there has been much speculation as to whether a third season was on the cards, and indeed back in April 2024, one national outlet reported that Fredie had signed up for a third series, although the BBC did not confirm this.

In March of this year, that same outlet then reported that the young cricketers in series three would all be girls but again the BBC did not confirm this.

Now in a new interview with The Telegraph, Freddie officially confirmed that he has finished filming a third series of his hit BBC show Field of Dreams.

Preston cricket star Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s in his hit show Field of Dreams.

The father of four added that the above media outlet was only partly right with their prediction - the third series of Field of Dreams is to feature three new teams: two boys’ sides, from Bootle in Liverpool and Newton Heath in Manchester, and a girls’ team in Blackpool.

“All the boys are doing well,” said Flintoff. “But what I didn’t envisage is what I got from it. What happened with the accident, then going to India with these boys. That helped me so much. Even doing what I am now in coaching.

“We’ve just finished another one. I don’t know what’s going to happen after that. It’s getting bigger and bigger, I don’t know where it’s going. But what it’s highlighted is that if you give kids a chance, they are all right aren’t they? Kids are good!”

During his chat with the Telegraph, Freddie also exclusively revealed that he once turned down “obscene” money to be a wrestler in WWE.

After the abrupt end to his cricket career, the former Top Gear and League of Their Own star was even “beaten up left, right and centre” during a trial with an American company.

If he had bitten the bullet, Freddie could have become yet another huge Preston star in the WWE universe - Penwortham born Stu Bennett has made a name for himself as wrestler Wade Barrett over in the US and now does commentary for WWE events.

You can read Freddie’s full interview with The Telehraph here if you have a subscription.