Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has announced the commission of a new documentary about the disappearance of Lancashire mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Nicola’s family and those closest to the case, The Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: the Inside Story will focus on what happened to the 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mum of two that transfixed a nation.

The BBC has announced the commission of a new documentary about the disappearance of Lancashire mother-of-two Nicola Bulley. | Submit

Whilst walking her usual morning route along the River Wyre in the Lancashire village of St. Michael’s on Wyre, in January 2023, Nicola went missing without a trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What followed that day consumed the attention of the nation and culminated in an unprecedented international media storm, the results of which has raised important questions about the handling of the case by police and the media.

With exclusive access to Nicola’s family and contributions from those who were closely involved in the case, including journalists and Lancashire Police, the film will chart the tragic events as they unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exploring the media coverage that ensued and the amateur internet sleuths that conducted their own investigations, the film examines their effects on the official police investigation and Nicola’s family.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “The disappearance of Nicola Bulley dominated the headlines in early 2023 and sparked weeks of false speculation on social media.

The mother-of-two accidentally drowed in the River Wyre in Lancashire on January 27, 2023. | Family handout/Lancashire Police

“This new film asks important and timely questions about why this story resonated with the public to such an extent and what impact that had on those closest to the case, hearing directly from those in the eye of the storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soleta Rogan, Managing Director, Rogan Productions added: “Nicola Bulley’s disappearance was a tragedy that has remained in the minds of many.

“What ensued demonstrated the power of the mainstream and social media and how they impacted the case and everyone involved.

“We’d like to thank the family for trusting us with their story and allowing viewers to see who Nicola was behind the headlines.”

The 59 minute documentary is produced by BAFTA award-winning filmmakers Rogan Productions and will air on Thursday, October 3, on BBC One and iPlayer. | Asadour Guzelian

The family of Nicola Bulley said they had thought ‘long and hard’ about taking part in the documentary and hoped their contribution would give people some understanding of what it is really like to be in the eye of a media storm.

The 59 minute documentary is produced by BAFTA award-winning filmmakers Rogan Productions and will air on Thursday, October 3, on BBC One and iPlayer.