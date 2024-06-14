Nicola Bulley's family speak out in new BBC documentary about her disappearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new BBC documentary about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley will feature exclusive interviews with her family and those closest to the case.

The Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: the Inside Story is being produced by BAFTA award-winning filmmakers, Rogan Productions, and will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

Whilst walking her usual morning route along the River Wyre in St. Michael’s on Wyre, in January 2023, Nicola, a mum-of-two went missing without a trace. What followed that day consumed the attention of the nation and culminated in an unprecedented international media storm, the results of which has raised important questions about the handling of the case by police and the media.

With exclusive access to Nicola’s family and contributions from those who were closely involved in the case, including journalists and Lancashire Police, the film will chart the tragic events as they unfolded. Exploring the media coverage that ensued and the amateur internet sleuths that conducted their own investigations, the film examines their effects on the official police investigation and Nicola’s family.

What does the family say?

A family spokesman said: “Collectively we thought long and hard about taking part in a documentary about Nikki. It wasn’t an easy decision. Nikki’s face and name quickly became very recognisable, but there is so much to share about Nikki the person.

“Our sole aim is to provide the definitive record on Nikki to ensure she has the legacy that she deserves. Many people have aired their views about her disappearance and her untimely and tragic death, only we can speak about her as a mummy, partner, daughter, and sister. In addition, if our experience of being in the eye of a media storm makes people think twice about how they act and what they say online, then we will have achieved some further good.

“We’d also like to express our sincere thanks to everyone at Rogan Productions who have treated us with great care, respect and compassion throughout the process of making this documentary. It was emotionally draining reliving some of our experiences, but we wanted to do this for Nikki.

“Nikki’s loss is felt by us all, every day, we have drawn a huge amount of comfort from the kindness of so many people, and we want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has taken the time to contact us. We have so appreciated the many kind words and gestures during the worst times of our lives.”

“Important and timely questions”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “The disappearance of Nicola Bulley dominated the headlines in early 2023 and sparked weeks of false speculation on social media. This new film asks important and timely questions about why this story resonated with the public to such an extent and what impact that had on those closest to the case, hearing directly from those in the eye of the storm. My thanks to Rogan Productions and to all the contributors – most importantly the family – for sharing their story with us.”