Remembering Nicola Bulley one year since she went missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tomorrow (Saturday, January 27) marks one year since Nicola Bulley went missing.

On that day a year ago, the much-loved mum-of-two from Inskip was last seen walking her dog Willow on the banks of the Wyre after dropping her daughters off at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a timeline of events from that day Ms Bulley's disappearance sparked huge interest across the country, with hoardes of people descending on St Michaels to do their own sleuthing, or to pose for selfies. Their presence, as well as the arrival of dozens of national media organisations, was not always weclomed by locals.

Now, one year on, we remind people of her family's wish to be given time to rebuild in private.

Family's wish

At Nicola's inquest at County Hall in June, senior coroner Dr James Adeley recorded an accidental death, saying there was “no evidence” of suicide or third-party involvement. The verdict prompted Ms Bulley's family to condemn “wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms", including “upsetting… negative targeted messages” still being sent to them.

Their solicitor Terry Wilcox said on their behalf: “We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the Coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad