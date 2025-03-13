An award winning Blackpool restaurant has been refused permission to upgrade part of its frontage after council planners ruled the design was not of high enough quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals had been submitted to the council to install a new shopfront at Twisted, an Indian street food restaurant on Clifton Street, which included an aluminium bi folding facade on the ground floor.

Twisted on Clifton Street in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A design statement accompanying the application said it was "proposed to replace the existing aluminium glazed shop front with an openable bi-folding frontage which will open up the extended restaurant to the street."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A steel balustrade is designed to " create a physical barrier whilst retaining a strong visual link to the street outside as well as access." The applicant added the proposals would reflect the frontage of another property on Clifton Street, which formerly operated as Marvin's but is now the Retro Lounge.

However council planners refused the application using their delegated powers, with a report setting out their decision saying: "The proposed scheme would have a detrimental impact on the appearance and quality of the property and the Town Centre Conservation Area."

They add this is due to the proposals "failing to take opportunities to improve the quality of the frontage or add to the overall quality of the area and would not reflect local design policies and government guidance which places significant emphasis on high-quality, sustainable design."

Twisted was named as Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards 2022 when it was the only Lancastrian establishment to get a mention.