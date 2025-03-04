The week-long celebration of the town’s food and drink scene will feature exclusive discounts, 2-for-1 deals, tasting menus and cooking demonstration.
The initiative is led by Blackpool Town Centre and Tourism BIDs and is aimed at helping to boost visitor economy and maintain the town’s status as an all-year-round seaside destination.
This new initiative runs from Thursday March 27, to Thursday April 3 and here we reveal some of the vaneues across the town who have signed up.
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
Blackpool 's Restaurant Week will be a celebration of the town's food and drink scene | Third party Photo: Third party
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
White Tower, Ocean Boulevard | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
Upper Deck Bar and Grill, South Promenade | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
Beach House, Festival House, Promenade | National World Photo: Blackpoo Gazette
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
Bailey’s Cheese & Charcuterie, 54 Clifton Street | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
Blackpool's Restaurant Week
Backlot Diner, Houndshill Shopping Centre | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
