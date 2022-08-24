Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twisted, on Clifton Street, Blackpool was named as Street Food Restaurant of the Year at the English Currry Awards 2022- the only Lancastrian establishment to get a mention.

On their Facebook page, Twisted said: “We are all absolutely over the moon to announce that we are the winners of the best Indian Street food restaurant in the UK Massive thankyou to all of our amazing loyal customers and to everyone that voted for us. We genuinely couldn't of done it with out you all!”

Attended by 350 guests, the awards were held at Birmingham Airport NEC and the winners were chosen by members of the public.

Twisted Indian Street Food in Blackpool won an award at the English Curry Awards this week.

The black tie event was hosted by presenter Tommy Sandhu, and tributes were made to curry legend and founder of the British Curry Awards, Enam Ali MBE, who recently passed.

The ‘Queen’s in the Curry Kitchens’ campaign was also launched at the event which aims to help empower females to join the currently male dominated sector.

The English Curry Awards were organised by Oceanic Consulting, a group of people from the restaurant and takeaway industry who specialise in creating England’s favourite dish.

Yasmin Mahmood, Director of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

Each one of them being a true reflection of the boundless talent in this industry. Congratulations to all finalists and winners!”