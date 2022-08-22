Overnight road closures announced in Thornton and Poulton as Windy Harbour work progresses
Motorists on the Fylde Coast are being warned about more road closures in the area as Windy Harbour bypass work progresses.
Today (August 22), National Highways has announced that there will be overnight road closures on Skippool Road in Thornton and Breck Road in Poulton next week.
The closures are part of the A585 Windy Harbour project, a £150m scheme which aims to improve traffic flow and safety on the A585 from Fleetwood to the M55 junction at Kirkham.
In a statement, National Highways said: “We need to put in place some overnight closures on Breck Road and Skippool Road at the junction of Skippool and Wyre roundabout for approximately two weeks, starting 30 August 2022, between 8:40pm and 5:30am. These closures will allow us to safely carry out road surfacing work.
“We’ve taken the decision to put these overnight closures in place to minimise disruption in the community as much as possible.
“Diversion routes will be in place for both closures and will be clearly signposted. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey. Detailed diversion maps are shown below.
“Bus services will not be affected by the closures, we have delayed our start time to 8:40pm to accommodate the last 2C bus service travelling along Breck Road.”
The A585 is the main road in and out of Fleetwood and surrounding areas, but is known for being heavily congested between Windy Harbour and Skippool, with drivers suffering significant delays during peak periods, whilst the road has a poor safety record.
The new A585 bypass around the village of Little Singleton is expected to be completed by spring or summer in 2023.