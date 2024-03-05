Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in December, we reported how Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade had been bought by Bispham Kitchen on Red Bank Road, after the site's previous owners confirmed they were retiring after 60 years of trading.

Now a planning application has been submitted by Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens, to Blackpool Council outlining the new plans for the site, located at a 214-220 Queens Promenade and 2-12 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HP.

The application involves external alterations including the installation of an external hot food takeaway service hatch to open out onto Queens Promenade, and alterations to ground floor doors and windows to rear, as well as use of parts of ground floor as one hot food takeaway, one amusement arcade with access from Queens Promenade, one retail unit with access from Red Bank Road, and one self-contained flat with access from the rear.

The application does not outline the nature of the takeway but back in December, Steve Hoddy had said the new site would feature "a fast food stand serving hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and donuts in the main building."

The proposed retail shop will open out onto Red Bank Road and is bookended on either side by the exisiting Bispham Kitchen restaurant and the newly proposed flat, which is due to have one bedroom and bathroom.

The changes to the site also include the addition of three new parking spaces - one for the flat and two for the arcade.

The size of the arcade will be reduced by 187.5 square metres, the new retail site (for 'Display/Sale of goods other than hot food') will be 95.8 square metres large and the takeaway site is 19.8 square metres, meaning in total the non residental side of the site will lose 71.9 square metres internal floor space.

The site is also currently home to Manfredi’s ice cream shop whilst Queens Mansions holiday apartments sits above it.