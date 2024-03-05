Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new apartments

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (February 26 to March 3).

Across the town, only five planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to Harts Amusements, a new disabled changing facility at Blackpool Zoo and 22 new apartments at the former Job Centre among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

All the Blackpool planning applications validated between February 26 and March 3

All the Blackpool planning applications validated between February 26 and March 3

2. 43 Queen Street, Blackpool FY1 1HQ

3. 120 Condor Grove, Blackpool FY1 5QY

4. 31 Stockydale Road, Blackpool FY4 5HP

5. The Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4QU

6. 8 Glenapp Avenue, Blackpool FY4 5NG

