Across the town, only five planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool planning applications
All the Blackpool planning applications validated between February 26 and March 3
2. 43 Queen Street, Blackpool FY1 1HQ
Application validated on Feb 26 for use of premises as 22 self contained holiday apartments with managers office, laundry room and luggage store, installation of 2 vehicle charge points and provision of 12 vehicle parking
3. 120 Condor Grove, Blackpool FY1 5QY
Application validated on Feb 26 for installation of Air Source Heat Pump
4. 31 Stockydale Road, Blackpool FY4 5HP
Application validated on Feb 26 for non Material Amendment to planning permission 23/0868 to allow alterations to front bay windows and dwelling entrance door position.
5. The Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4QU
Application validated on Feb 27 for discharge of condition 4b (Plant and Machinery) attached to planning permission 19/0083
6. 8 Glenapp Avenue, Blackpool FY4 5NG
Application validated on Feb 27 for erection of a single storey rear extension.