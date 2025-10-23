Another Blackpool clothes shop shuts down... but a well known retailer is replacing it

Yet another clothes store in Blackpool looks like it is closing down but a replacement chain has already been lined up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Blackpool Council received an application for 27 Victoria Street, where the clothes store Roman is currently based.

The application is for the “display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign and 1 internally illuminated projecting sign” but when looking at the planning documents, this does not mean a new look for Roman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead the application form is submitted by Cards Direct Retail, and the plan drawings show the new signs will display their own branding rather than Roman’s.

Cards Direct currently only has one store in Lancashire - over in Blackburn -and the new site could fill the card buying void left by Clinton Cards, who were based just nextdoor but closed in 2023.

Roman’s departure from the Blackpool highstreet marks just another in the line of clothes stores doing the same: New Look closed last month, Debenhams closed in 2021 whilst Marks and Spencers is heavily rumoured to be shutting down.

What has Roman said?

Roman was approached multiple times but the team have not responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application for the Roman store has been submitted and it suggests it won't be a Roman for much longer! | Google Maps

Well what has Card Direct said?

The company confirmed it is planning to open a store at the end of next month on Victoria Street.

Mark Watkins, Retail Operations Manager, told us: “We are gradually expanding to become a national brand and we focus generally on a region of a country so we have been focusing on growing our presence in the North West and Blackpool was very much one of our key towns. We are in the early stage of that and we’ve managed to find a location for us so now is the time.”

Asked whether the closure of Clintons had any influence on why this site was chosen for their next branch, Mark replied: “In terms of Clintons, I wouldn’t say that was a direct infleunce on us, obviously we do look at competitor placement and activies when we’re looking at sites but that wouldn’t have changed the fact that Blackpool was identified as a town we wanted to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can we expect from the new store?

Cards Direct is a specialist retailer of greeting cards and related gifts and party items.

As a proudly family- owned and run business, Cards Direct says it offers high-quality cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware – all at direct from the factory prices.

With 84 stores already across the UK and more on the way, the opening of a new Blackpool store will demonstrate how they continue to grow by staying true to theier purpose: Making People Smile.

The Blackpool store will be open seven days a week, offering a warm welcome to customers looking for affordable, thoughtful ways to make someone smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to open in the historic town of Blackpool and bring our fantastic products and super value to even more customers. With cards starting from just 19p and popular deals like 10 cards for £1, our new store makes it easy to celebrate life’s special moments – whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or just a little everyday kindness.”

More about Cards Direct

Founded in 2012, Cards Direct operate a vertically integrated business – from design to manufacturing and retail- allowing themto deliver outstanding quality and value to customers, with thousands of British made cards and a wide range of celebration products available in-store.

Cards Direct is proud to:

• Support UK manufacturing – their cards are Made in Britain.

• Support high streets and shopping centres – the heart of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Partner with Cancer Research UK to raise money in the fight against cancer.

This commitment to quality, community and value has seen Cards Direct named one of the Top 100 Most Loved Retail Brands in the UK by Savanta:BrandVue – a testament to the hard work and passion of our store teams.

For more information, visit www.cardsdirect.co.uk