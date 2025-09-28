Shoppers in Blackpool were surprised yesterday to see that a popular clothes store in Houndshill Shopping Centre had closed for good.

New Look in Houndshill Shopping Centre has closed down. | Tripadvisor

New Look, one of the largest stores in Houndshill has reportedly shut down.

Since yesterday, the Blackpool fashion store has been boarded up, failing to open for weekend shoppers.

Whilst the closure was not announced by the chain or the shopping centre, on Google it has now been labelled as ‘permanently closed’.

New Look’s closure comes following the departure of other major brands from Blackpool town centre - Debenhams closed in 2021, Bodycare shut last week whilst Marks and Spencers is rumoured to be shutting down.

One shopper told us: “It's really sad, these big stores make the centre what it is, so to see them close is really disappointing. It's quite a lot for one town center to lose - all we have left is Primark and JD Sports.”

Over the past year, New Look has announced that various of its stores will be closing down.

In May however, Houndshill Shopping Centre abated fears by posting on Facebook: “Did you know? New Look at Houndshill is now a clearance store!

“They’re not going anywhere – in fact, they’re now a New Look outlet store, offering amazing prices on your favourite styles.

“It’s the perfect spot to grab a bargain, so pop in next time you're in town and see what you can find!”

The vacant Debenhams store in Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre has since been replaced by a Frasers.

What would you like the New Look to become? Let us know in the comments...