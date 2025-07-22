Lytham’s oldest building, the Coach House, has been beautifully restored as two unique holiday apartments, blending heritage with modern charm.

Hidden on a quiet backstreet in the heart of Lytham the Coach House at the Talbot has long stood as a silent witness to the town’s evolution.

Believed to be the oldest surviving building in Lytham this charming cobble built structure dates back to the 1600s, originally serving as the stables and coach house for the old Talbot Inn.

Now, after centuries of history and a brush with destruction it has been lovingly restored and reimagined.

In summer 2023, as stormy weather swept across the UK the Coach House suffered near catastrophic damage.

Violent winds tore its roof from its frame, buckling centuries-old walls and leaving the building exposed and at risk of collapse. But where nature brought devastation, a vision for renewal stepped in.

Apartment 1 – The Carriage House | Gabrielle Bates

Local entrepreneur Michael Hyman, his wife Carolyn and business partner Louise Hallett - owners of the wider Talbot development, had long harboured plans to breathe new life into the Coach House.

Ideas had come and gone over the years from a gin distillery to an art gallery, but the right moment had never arrived until now.

Drawing on meticulous craftsmanship and deep respect for the building’s heritage the team embarked on a full restoration.

Apartment 2 – The Stables | Gabrielle Bates

Every original feature that could be preserved was lovingly retained: the hand-hewn beams, the distinctive barn doors, the charming round windows.

Today, the building stands proudly once more reborn as two characterful holiday apartments ready to welcome visitors seeking a unique stay steeped in local history.

The restoration also honours the building’s roots. Constructed from locally sourced cobbles and brick the Coach House is a rare surviving example of Lytham’s vernacular architecture.

The Coach House, Lytham | Gabrielle Bates

Its heritage status is a nod to its significance not just as a structure, but as a thread woven through the fabric of the town.

Joint Owner, Michael Hyman said: “This project isn’t just about restoring a building - it’s about preserving a tangible piece of Lytham’s heritage and breathing new life into a landmark that has stood for centuries.”

The Coach House is no longer a forgotten relic it’s a living chapter in Lytham’s continuing story.