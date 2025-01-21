Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being urged to help shape the future of their neighbourhood by joining a project to ensure the area is ready for capital investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community leaders want to hear from people living in Claremont which has been awaiting regeneration since a masterplan was first created in 2019.

The aim is to update the masterplan for Claremont | Google

The fresh drive to get the project up and running in Claremont has been christened the 'People's Plan' and will see the original proposals updated to ensure the district is 'shovel ready' for any future funding opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by Blackpool Council and funded by Homes England, the project is being facilitated by local charity the Magic Club, which also successfully led the development of the first masterplan.

Laura White, chief operating officer at The Magic Club, said: "We’re delighted to support the development of the People’s Plan for Claremont, placing local people at the forefront of shaping our community’s future.

Laura White, chief officer of the Magic Club | Local Democracy Reporting Service

"This project builds on the success of the 2020 Masterplan, amplifying the voice of our community and ensuring their priorities remain centralto future development opportunities."

Two dedicated groups aged 12 to 17; and over 18s, will work together to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Share experience and ideas and learn from successful initiatives in other areas

● Create and deliver a consultation to gather input and track the views of residents across the ward.

Their findings will be used to create an updated masterplan led by Blackpool Housing Company to ensure future investment reflects community priorities.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who is also a Claremont ward councillor, said: "Blackpool Council is dedicated to the regeneration across the town, and this is a valuable opportunity for Claremont residents to share their views and actively participate in shaping the future of their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s vitally important that regeneration is community driven, and I am especially keen for our amazing young people to play a key role in shaping the future of Claremont.”

Recruitment is already underway for community leaders, and applications can be submitted by January 26, with workshops due to begin in February.Vouchers are available to thank those taking part in the leaders teams for their time and commitment.

A similar initiative will also be undertaken in South Shore where calls have been made for regeneration around the Waterloo Road and Bond Street area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to get involved in the Community Leaders Teams, contact the Magic Club at [email protected].

At that time a £315,000 pot of cash was used to create masterplans aimed at improving housing in Claremont and Revoe, including £285,000 from the Community Housing Fund with some additional cash coming from match funding.