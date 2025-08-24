All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool and Fylde last week

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week.

In total, six planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, August 18 and Friday, August 22*.

Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.

*These figures are correct as of 4pm on Friday, August 22.

Blackpool

89 Park Road in Blackpool has been earmarked for student accomodation | Google Maps

Location: 89 Park Road, Blackpool FY1 4JE

Validated: Tuesday, August 19

Proposal: Alterations to fenestration and use of premises as student accommodation for up to 6 students.

Location: Land at Bridge House Road, Blackpool FY4 4XX

Validated: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 3 (external materials), 9 (surface water drainage), 13 (tree and hedgerow protection) and 18 (finished floor levels) attached to planning permission 23/0359 (which was for the erection of 4no. dwellings with off street parking, associated landscaping and works).

Blackpool Victoria Hospital has submitted a planning application | National World

Location: Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool FY3 8NR

Validated: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Retention of 2 storey modular unit building and link corridor to main hospital on a permanent basis and retention of solar panels on the building's roof.

Location: 6-8 Carlin Gate, Blackpool FY2 9QX

Validated: Thusday, August 21

Proposal: Erection of a two and a half storey block containing 5no. apartments following demolition of existing houses (application to agree all reserved matters pursuant to outline permission ref: 21/1078).

Wyre

Location: Park View, Silver Street, Newton with Clifton PR4 0ZA

Validated: Tuesday, August 19

Proposal: 1) Demolition of existing rear conservatory, single storey extension and outbuilding and; 2) erection of replacement single storey rear extension, reconfiguration of raised outdoor seating area and construction of wall up to 3.35 metres in height on western site boundary

Plans have been submitted for a new home next door to this property on Saltcotes Road. | Google Maps

Location: Whispering Trees, Saltcotes Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4LJ

Validated: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Erection of two storey detached dwelling with attached garage to south side of existing dwelling as a custom/self-build property

