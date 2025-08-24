All the planning applications submitted in Blackpool and Fylde last week
In total, six planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, August 18 and Friday, August 22*.
Applications in Blackpool usually expire - menaing a decision must be reached - eight weeks after they were validated.
*These figures are correct as of 4pm on Friday, August 22.
Blackpool
Application 25/0599
Location: 89 Park Road, Blackpool FY1 4JE
Validated: Tuesday, August 19
Proposal: Alterations to fenestration and use of premises as student accommodation for up to 6 students.
Application 25/0605
Location: Land at Bridge House Road, Blackpool FY4 4XX
Validated: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 3 (external materials), 9 (surface water drainage), 13 (tree and hedgerow protection) and 18 (finished floor levels) attached to planning permission 23/0359 (which was for the erection of 4no. dwellings with off street parking, associated landscaping and works).
Application 25/0595
Location: Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool FY3 8NR
Validated: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Retention of 2 storey modular unit building and link corridor to main hospital on a permanent basis and retention of solar panels on the building's roof.
Application 25/0586
Location: 6-8 Carlin Gate, Blackpool FY2 9QX
Validated: Thusday, August 21
Proposal: Erection of a two and a half storey block containing 5no. apartments following demolition of existing houses (application to agree all reserved matters pursuant to outline permission ref: 21/1078).
Wyre
Application 25/0486
Location: Park View, Silver Street, Newton with Clifton PR4 0ZA
Validated: Tuesday, August 19
Proposal: 1) Demolition of existing rear conservatory, single storey extension and outbuilding and; 2) erection of replacement single storey rear extension, reconfiguration of raised outdoor seating area and construction of wall up to 3.35 metres in height on western site boundary
Application 25/0317
Location: Whispering Trees, Saltcotes Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4LJ
Validated: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Erection of two storey detached dwelling with attached garage to south side of existing dwelling as a custom/self-build property
You can view the planning applications submitted in Blackpool the week before (August 8-15) here.
The planning applications for Fylde in that same period can then be found here.